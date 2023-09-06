Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance in banking operations

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka East, Dhaka South & Dhaka North Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a discussion meeting on "Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations" for its clients on Tuesday (5 September 2023) at Islami Bank Tower.

Dr Muhammad Saifullah, member of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, addressed the program as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, and Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director of the bank, addressed the program as special guests.

Md Aminur Rahman, head of Dhaka East Zone, presided over the program while Sikder Md Shehabuddin, head of Dhaka South Zone addressed the welcome speech.

Md Shamsuddoha, executive vice president of Shariah Secretariat addressed the focal points and Bashir Ahamed, head of Dhaka North Zone thanked the audience.

Executives, officials and clients of the three Zones also attended the program.

