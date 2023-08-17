Islami Bank holds discussion programme on Bangabandhu’s martyrdom anniversary

17 August, 2023, 02:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 02:01 am

Islami Bank holds discussion programme on Bangabandhu’s martyrdom anniversary

Professor Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

17 August, 2023, 02:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 02:01 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a virtual discussion and dua mehfil programme on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 2023.

Professor Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, chairman of the Audit Committee, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, chairman of Risk Management Committee, Md Joynal Abedin and Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, directors of the bank attended the event as special guests.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director delivered the welcome speech and Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted the dua-munazat.

Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Professor Md Fashiul Alam, Khurshid Ul Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem and Showkat Hossain, FCA, Directors of the bank, JQM Habibullah, FCS & Md Altaf Hossain Additional Managing Directors, Prof Dr Muhammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee, Md Nayer Azam, AFM Kamaluddin, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with executives and officials of the bank attended the programme.

Besides, discussion and dua programmes were also held on 14 August 2023 at 16 zone offices, 394 branches and 237 sub-branches of the bank.

