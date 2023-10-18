 Islami Bank holds discussion on ‘Digital Banking Products and Services’

18 October, 2023, 03:45 pm
 Islami Bank holds discussion on 'Digital Banking Products and Services'

18 October, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a meeting on 'Digital Banking Products and Services' on 16 October 2023 on virtual platform with a view to widening and creating more user-friendly digital banking products i.e. Cellfin, Internet Banking, mCash, ATM-CRM, Khidmah Credit Card, POS and QR code services for customers. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mohammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors and Md Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed as special guests. 

AFM Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director presided over the meeting while Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed as key discussant. 

Senior Executives of Head Office, Head of zones, Branch Incumbents, Sub-branch In-charges and digital banking officials of the bank attended the function through virtual platforms.

 

