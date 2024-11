Islami Bank holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at Islami Bank Tower.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Md Abdul Jalil, Chairman, Executive Committee; Professor Dr M Masud Rahman, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md Abdus Salam, FCA, FCS, Chairman, Audit Committee; Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, Independent Director; Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director; Professor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Md. Altaf Hossain & Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Additional Managing Directors and Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Company Secretary (Current Charge) of the bank, attended the meeting.