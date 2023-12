A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on 27 December 2023, Wednesday at virtual platform.

Ahsanul Alam, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.

Yousif Abdullah A Al-Rajhi and Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairmen of the Bank, Other Directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.