A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on Sunday (5 November) through a virtual platform.

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO, and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of the bank, attended the meeting.