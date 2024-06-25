Islami Bank holds 41st AGM

The 41st Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on Tuesday (25 June 2024) at virtual platform.

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting.

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA & Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairmen of the bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director, Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing director and company secretary along with foreign institutional shareholders and a significant number of local shareholders participated the meeting.

The meeting approved Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended 31 December 2023 and 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders.