Islami Bank hands over Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka air ticket to winner of 'Instant Cash Remittance Campaign'

07 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank handed over the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dahak air ticket and a token of 3-day and 2-night vacation in luxury hotel at Cox's Bazar to the mega winner of Islami Bank-Instant Cash remittance campaign on 7 November 2023, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, handed over the prize to Abdur Shukkur, a client of Court Bazar Branch, Cox's Bazar for receiving remittance through Islami Bank using Instant Cash channel from Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing, Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division, Md Faridul Islam, Country Manager-Bangladesh of Instant Cash; Farhana Islam Khan, Business Development Officer of Instant Cash and officials from both institutions were present on the occasion.

