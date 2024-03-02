Islami Bank Foundation, PHA sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Health Education has been signed between Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) and Planetary Health Academia (PHA).

Dr Tasbirul Islam, Chairperson, PHA and Eng Mohammad Ali, Executive Director, IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 29 February, reads a press release.

IBF, being the largest private healthcare organisations, has been providing healthcare services to the mass people through its 21 Hospitals, 1 Medical College, 1 Nursing College, 1 Nursing Institute and 1 Health Technology.

IBF has so far provided healthcare services to over 20 million people, produced 1,107 doctors, 1,455 nurses and 793 health technologists.

PHA is the largest medical organization formed by nonresident and resident Bangladeshi physicians, researchers and academicians.

PHA in collaboration with IBF will create a network for collaborative efforts, create a holistic approach to educate young physicians and healthcare professionals globally, create an international exchange fellowship program, develop research proposals, and promote opportunities for joint ventures. PHA and IBF are two different philanthropic foundations but have got the same goal of serving people in health sector.

Dr. Chowdhury H. Ahsan, Dr. Nasser Khan, Dr. Md. Zaker Ullah and Mr. Omar Sharif, Trustees of PHA, Prof. Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Chairman, IBF, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Vice Chairman, IBF, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Chairman, Executive Committee, IBF, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Chairman, Hospital Committee, IBF, Prof. Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Chairman, Education & Social Works Committee, IBF, Syed Abu Asad, Showkat Hossain, FCA and Barrister Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem, Members of IBF were present on the occasion.

