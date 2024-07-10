Islami Bank Foundation holds view-exchange meeting with physicians in Ctg

Islami Bank Foundation organised a view-exchange meeting with physicians and other delegates to uphold and promote cutting-edge medical services of Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center Mirpur and Islami Bank Central Lab at the Radisson Blu, Chattogram on Thursday.

Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, chairman of Islami Bank Foundation (IBF), attended the programme as the chief guest. Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman, Islami Bank and chairman, executive committee, IBF and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of Islami Bank were present as special guests, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, executive director of IBF, presided over the programme while Md Abul Kalam, GM and head of the Operations Wing, delivered the welcome speech.

Renowned doctors from different disciplines and distinguished personalities were also present at the event.

Chief guest Professor Dr Kazi Shahidul Alam stated that Islami Bank Central Laboratory is a modern lab where all types of tests can be done. The lab will serve as a referral lab for all doctors in the country, marking a milestone in the country's medical care. No more tests will need to be sent abroad.

In his speech as a special guest, Dr Tanveer Ahmad said Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center Mirpur is equipped with modern machinery, skilled doctors, and technicians, providing high-quality cardiac and general medical services at low cost to common people. He also mentioned that Islami Bank Debit, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users will get special discounts on the tests.