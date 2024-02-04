Islami Bank Dhaka North Zone &  South Zone hold agent banking conference

Corporates

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:20 pm

Islami Bank Dhaka North Zone &  South Zone hold agent banking conference

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North and Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at a local hotel in the capital.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.

Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director and  A F M Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director adressed the conference as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the function while Zubayer Azam Helali, Muhammad Golam Rabbani, A.K.M. Mahbub Morshed and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents, Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Dhaka South Zone, Bashir Ahamed, Head of Dhaka North Zone & Md. Shahadat Ullah, Head of Foreign Remittance Services Division of the Bank also addressed different sessions of the conference. Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the two zones attended the conference.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

3h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

4h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

10h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

42m | Videos
Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

1h | Videos
Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

5h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

7h | Videos