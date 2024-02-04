Islami Bank Dhaka North Zone &  South Zone hold agent banking conference

Dhaka North and Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at a local hotel in the capital.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.

Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director and A F M Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director adressed the conference as special guests.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the function while Zubayer Azam Helali, Muhammad Golam Rabbani, A.K.M. Mahbub Morshed and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice Presidents, Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Dhaka South Zone, Bashir Ahamed, Head of Dhaka North Zone & Md. Shahadat Ullah, Head of Foreign Remittance Services Division of the Bank also addressed different sessions of the conference. Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the two zones attended the conference.

