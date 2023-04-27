Islami Bank declares 10% cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has recommended a 10% cash dividend for the year 2022 subject to approval of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the bank. 

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors on Thursday (27 April) with its Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan in the chair, reads a press release. 

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairmen along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.

 The Board also decided to hold the 40th Annual General Meeting of the bank on 22 June. 

The record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed as on 22 May 2023. 

The meeting also adopted unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended on 31 March along with other issues.

