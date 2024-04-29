Islami Bank Cumilla Zone holds employee conference

29 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 08:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized employee conference at Magic Paradise Park in Cumilla recently.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the conference while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director and Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Executive Vice President was attended as special guests. Md. Manirul Islam, Head of Cumilla Zone addressed the welcome speech.

A.F.M. Anisur Rahman, Head of Noakhali Zone, Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President along with executives from Head Office, Branch Incumbents, Sub-Branch In-charges and employees from all branches under Cumilla Zone of the Bank attended the conference.

