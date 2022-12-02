Islami Bank awarded at ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has recently achieved ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 in the category "Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation)".

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank Thursday (1 December) at a ceremony held at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of IBBL was present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Md. Jashim Uddin, president, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Md Mamunur Rashid, president, ICMAB; and Md Abdul Aziz, chairman, Corporate Award Committee of ICMAB along with top executives of different banks, financial institutions and corporate organisations were also present in the ceremony.