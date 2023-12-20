Islami Bank awarded as highest taxpayer

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in the banking sector for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of Finance Ministry and Chairman of National Board of Revenue handed over the crest and certificate to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and Md Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC at the National Tax Card & Best Taxpayer Award-2023 ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 20 December 2023.

Dr. Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of Finance Division, Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member of National Board of Revenue, Md. Farid Uddin FCA, Senior Vice President & CFO of Islami Bank along with top executives and officials from Ministry of Finance, National Board of Revenue & other organizations, were present on the occasion.