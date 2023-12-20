Islami Bank awarded as highest taxpayer

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:56 pm

Islami Bank awarded as highest taxpayer

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in the banking sector for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of Finance Ministry and Chairman of National Board of Revenue handed over the crest and certificate to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director &amp; CEO and Md Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC at the National Tax Card &amp; Best Taxpayer Award-2023 ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 20 December 2023.

Dr. Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of Finance Division, Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member of National Board of Revenue, Md. Farid Uddin FCA, Senior Vice President &amp; CFO of Islami Bank along with top executives and officials from Ministry of Finance, National Board of Revenue & other organizations, were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia