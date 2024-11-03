Islami Bank appoints six new DMDs

Mahmudur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Dr M. Kamaluddin Jasim, and Md Maksudur Rahman have been promoted to Deputy Managing Directors at Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC. Previously, they served as Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the bank.

Mahmudur Rahman is the Head of the Dhaka Central Zone. Joining the bank as a probationary officer in 1995, he has led various divisions at the head office, in zones, and in branches, including the International Trade Wing and Noakhali Zone. He earned the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) qualification from the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) in 2010. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Dhaka University and an MBA in Finance and Banking. He has participated in training and workshops in Switzerland, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Md Rafiqul Islam, the Head of the International Trade Wing, joined Islami Bank as a senior officer in 1998. He has served as CAMLCO and Head of the Investment Administration Division, in addition to various roles at the head office and branches. He completed his MBA at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University, and has undertaken professional development in Germany, England, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Malaysia.

Muhammad Sayeed Ullah leads the Special Investment Wing. He joined as a probationary officer in 1992 and has headed numerous divisions, including the Human Resources Wing, Investment Management Wing, Retail Investment Wing, and zones in Dhaka North and Sylhet. He completed an Honours and Master's degree from Islamic University, Kushtia, and later an MBA in Human Resource Management. His training includes sessions in China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bhutan, Jordan, and India.

K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, the Principal of Islami Bank Training and Research Academy, joined as a probationary officer in 1992. He has held significant responsibilities across divisions, including Head of the Foreign Trade Operations Division, Nawabpur Road, and Paltan Branches. He earned the CDCS qualification from LIBF in 2009 and completed his MBA in Finance from North South University in 2006. His training experiences include the USA, Switzerland, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.

Dr M. Kamaluddin Jasim, CAMLCO and Head of Operations Wing, joined as a probationary officer in 1992. He has led several divisions, including the Dhaka East Zone, Business Promotion & Marketing Division, Head Office Complex Corporate Branch, Dhanmondi, and Farmgate Branches. Before joining the bank, he worked in journalism. Dr Kamal completed his Honours and Master's degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University and earned a PhD in Economics from Rajshahi University in 2005. His training spans the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Turkey, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Md Maksudur Rahman is the Head of the Internal Control and Compliance Wing. Joining as a probationary officer in 1995, he has led the Development Wing, Financial Literacy Wing, Foreign Remittance Division, Jessore and Khulna Zones, and various head office divisions. He completed his BSS (Hons) and MSS in Political Science at Rajshahi University. His professional development includes training in Germany, Greece, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and India.