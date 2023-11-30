Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award

30 November, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved "Excellence in Mastercard Prepaid Business (Domestic) Award 2022-2023" Award at the Mastercard Excellence Award 2023.  

Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, deputy managing director of the Bank received the award from Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank in a function held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel recently.

Helen LaFave, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Kahan, director of Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank, Nazim Uddin Talukdar and Mohammad Manzurul Haque, senior vice presidents, Md. Osman Gani and ANM Tawhidul Islam, Assistant vice presidents of Islami Bank were present on the occasion. 
 

