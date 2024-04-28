Islami Bank achieves International Finance Award

Corporates

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 04:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved the International Finance Award-2023 in the " Most Innovative Private Commercial Bank in Bangladesh" category conferred by UK-based International Finance Magazine. Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was awarded by the International Finance Authority at a function in Dubai recently. 

The accolade was presented to Islami Bank for efficiency in Islamic banking, Deposit, Investment, Import, Export, Remittance, financial inclusion, new product development and overall performance, reads a press release. 

The award is given based on a global ranking by the International Finance Magazine which is published by International Finance Publication Limited in the UK, which researches the talent, leadership skills, financial growth and capabilities of financial institutions worldwide.
 

