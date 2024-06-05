ISHO unveils innovative eco-friendly solar-powered table lamp, bringing light and sustainability to Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:05 pm

ISHO unveils innovative eco-friendly solar-powered table lamp, bringing light and sustainability to Bangladesh

Charged by sunlight, the lamp requires only 8 hours of exposure during the day to provide up to 5 hours of energy-efficient lighting at night. This feature not only conserves energy but also offers significant savings on electricity bills, making it an ideal solution for both home and outdoor use, as well as emergencies.

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Leading furniture brand ISHO has again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and innovative design by launching its latest product: an eco-friendly solar-powered table lamp this World Environment Day. This groundbreaking lamp harnesses the sun's power, eliminating the need for electrical outlets or batteries, making it a perfect addition for environmentally-conscious consumers.

Charged by sunlight, the lamp requires only 8 hours of exposure during the day to provide up to 5 hours of energy-efficient lighting at night. This feature not only conserves energy but also offers significant savings on electricity bills, making it an ideal solution for both home and outdoor use, as well as emergencies.

The lamp reflects ISHO's dedication to reducing carbon footprints while maintaining high standards of design and functionality. Its sleek and elegant design ensures it complements any decor, adding a touch of modern elegance to any space.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ISHO's commitment to sustainability goes beyond product development. Recognizing the lack of access to electricity in some rural areas of Bangladesh, ISHO has already donated over 100 solar lamps in Kapashia, Gazipur; Kaligonj, Gazipur; Kishorgonj; and Sherpur, Mymensingh. These lamps have benefitted students, fishermen, small shopkeepers, and housewives, providing a reliable source of light for their daily activities.

"We have been experimenting with sustainable designs for a long time, and we are thrilled to see the outcomes to our efforts for the solar lamp," said Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO. "We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the lighting needs but also contributes in a way that creates a positive impact in people's daily lives whilst moving towards a greener planet."

ISHO is a renowned furniture brand based in Bangladesh, known for its contemporary designs, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability. Offering a wide range of products for living spaces, ISHO aims to transform the furniture market with innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

6h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

8h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

1h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

2h | Videos
India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

3h | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

4h | Videos