ISHO unveils innovative eco-friendly solar-powered table lamp, bringing light and sustainability to Bangladesh

Leading furniture brand ISHO has again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and innovative design by launching its latest product: an eco-friendly solar-powered table lamp this World Environment Day. This groundbreaking lamp harnesses the sun's power, eliminating the need for electrical outlets or batteries, making it a perfect addition for environmentally-conscious consumers.

Charged by sunlight, the lamp requires only 8 hours of exposure during the day to provide up to 5 hours of energy-efficient lighting at night. This feature not only conserves energy but also offers significant savings on electricity bills, making it an ideal solution for both home and outdoor use, as well as emergencies.

The lamp reflects ISHO's dedication to reducing carbon footprints while maintaining high standards of design and functionality. Its sleek and elegant design ensures it complements any decor, adding a touch of modern elegance to any space.

ISHO's commitment to sustainability goes beyond product development. Recognizing the lack of access to electricity in some rural areas of Bangladesh, ISHO has already donated over 100 solar lamps in Kapashia, Gazipur; Kaligonj, Gazipur; Kishorgonj; and Sherpur, Mymensingh. These lamps have benefitted students, fishermen, small shopkeepers, and housewives, providing a reliable source of light for their daily activities.

"We have been experimenting with sustainable designs for a long time, and we are thrilled to see the outcomes to our efforts for the solar lamp," said Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO. "We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the lighting needs but also contributes in a way that creates a positive impact in people's daily lives whilst moving towards a greener planet."

ISHO is a renowned furniture brand based in Bangladesh, known for its contemporary designs, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability. Offering a wide range of products for living spaces, ISHO aims to transform the furniture market with innovative and eco-friendly solutions.