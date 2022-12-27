ISHO offering up to 20% discount on furniture and lifestyle products

Known for its modern and globally-inspired selection of designs, ISHO is offering a Mega Year-End Sale of up to 20% discount on furniture and lifestyle products.

Made live on 25 December, the sale allows ISHO's customers to choose from a diverse collection of products for their homes and everyday living. The brand also offers a variety of office furniture in Bangladesh to maximize workplace productivity and make work hours more enjoyable. The offer will continue till 5 January, reads a press release.

This campaign gives customers an opportunity to get started on their Christmas gifting spree, or those who want to ring in the New Year with an upgrade to their living and office spaces. The sale is also targeted towards those who have recently moved into their new homes and are looking for a more comfortable lifestyle and also for everyone to welcome new beginnings in 2023 with ISHO's modern furniture and accessories.

With a large range of more than, 4,500 products, under 45 collections which are inspired by global destinations, ISHO's furniture is locally manufactured and sets new trends in Bangladesh. Its core philosophy of "Global ambitions, locally made" brings quality and finish that matches global standards and reduces the country's dependency on foreign furniture imports, thus reducing costs. The wide variety of products features different materials and colours to suit modern consumer tastes and lifestyles.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director, ISHO, said, "Our vision is to reinvent the use of spaces to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone looking to build their perfect home. This year end sale is launched as a means for ISHO's furniture and products to find their way into more homes and spaces."

People looking to renovate their living space, new home, or office can also shop online from the comforts of their home by visiting www.isho.com and enjoy hassle-free shopping with speedy delivery.