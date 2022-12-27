ISHO offering up to 20% discount on furniture and lifestyle products

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

ISHO offering up to 20% discount on furniture and lifestyle products

Press Release
27 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Known for its modern and globally-inspired selection of designs, ISHO is offering a Mega Year-End Sale of up to 20% discount on furniture and lifestyle products.

Made live on 25 December, the sale allows ISHO's customers to choose from a diverse collection of products for their homes and everyday living. The brand also offers a variety of office furniture in Bangladesh to maximize workplace productivity and make work hours more enjoyable. The offer will continue till 5 January, reads a press release. 

This campaign gives customers an opportunity to get started on their Christmas gifting spree, or those who want to ring in the New Year with an upgrade to their living and office spaces. The sale is also targeted towards those who have recently moved into their new homes and are looking for a more comfortable lifestyle and also for everyone to welcome new beginnings in 2023 with ISHO's modern furniture and accessories.

With a large range of more than, 4,500 products, under 45 collections which are inspired by global destinations, ISHO's furniture is locally manufactured and sets new trends in Bangladesh. Its core philosophy of "Global ambitions, locally made" brings quality and finish that matches global standards and reduces the country's dependency on foreign furniture imports, thus reducing costs. The wide variety of products features different materials and colours to suit modern consumer tastes and lifestyles.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director, ISHO, said, "Our vision is to reinvent the use of spaces to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone looking to build their perfect home. This year end sale is launched as a means for ISHO's furniture and products to find their way into more homes and spaces."

People looking to renovate their living space, new home, or office can also shop online from the comforts of their home by visiting www.isho.com and enjoy hassle-free shopping with speedy delivery.

Isho / furniture / discount

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

3h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

5h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

17h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

18h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction