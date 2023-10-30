ISHO: Making premium furniture accessible to all

The concept of home has evolved beyond just four walls and a roof, it is an extension of our personality. In a world where our living spaces reflect our identity, the importance of quality furniture cannot be overstated. Recognising this, ISHO, a premium lifestyle brand, has embarked on an ambitious mission to make luxury furniture accessible to all.

ISHO's ground-breaking 'Mega Price Drop' initiative is set to disrupt the furniture market, allowing customers to infuse their personal style into their living spaces, all while navigating the turbulent waters of inflation.

ISHO acknowledges that a home is where our stories unfold, where our memories are made, and where comfort and safety are paramount. The 'Mega Price Drop' is designed to cater to families, as well as offices. Families can now gather around the perfect dining table for hearty meals, and start-up offices can strike the delicate balance between style and functionality.

With over 4,500 meticulously curated furniture pieces, sorted into 50 distinct collections, ISHO ensures that every customer finds a style that truly expresses their personality. Whether you prefer sleek contemporary designs, the utmost in comfort, or timeless classics, ISHO has you covered. They intend to help you materialise your vision without the hefty price tags, and with the addition of the 'Mega Price Drop' initiative, modern furniture is now more affordable than ever.

Here are some of our favourite offerings from the 'Mega Price Drop':

Melrose Ebony Double Sofa

Crafted from robust mahogany and engineered wood, this 2-seater sofa marries durability with classic charm. Adorned in sumptuous fabric and velvet upholstery with an elegant ebony structure, the Melrose Ebony Double Sofa exudes opulence and comfort. Its sleek, minimalist design and compact size offer an intimate seating experience that effortlessly blends style and comfort, making it a perfect fit for contemporary living spaces.

Bushwick Conference Table

The Bushwick Conference Table strikes a balance between form and function and is designed to elevate modern workspaces. Crafted from American Hard White Ash Wood and engineered wood, this table seamlessly combines the enduring beauty of natural materials with contemporary design sensibilities. Its light colour introduces positive energy to a space, fostering an open ambience and enhanced productivity. With clean lines and a minimalist style, the Bushwick Conference Table seamlessly integrates into modern offices.

Smithfield Queen Bed

Where traditional elegance meets supreme comfort, the Smithfield Queen Bed epitomizes this principle with its exquisite materials and timeless design. Crafted from mahogany wood, its dark structure adds modern appeal as a striking centrepiece for modern homes. Blending durability and natural beauty, the Smithfield Queen Bed appeals to those seeking the fusion of classic and modern aesthetics for peaceful nights in their contemporary haven.

Monza Waterproof Dark Swing

In the world of outdoor furnishings, where style meets durability, the Monza Waterproof Dark Swing shines as an emblem of elegance and strength. Crafted from a blend of robust mahogany and engineered wood, it seamlessly marries natural materials with contemporary design. Its dark structure exudes sophistication, suiting various outdoor settings. With waterproof construction and a minimalist design for both comfort and aesthetic appeal, the Monza Waterproof Dark Swing offers an enchanting alfresco experience, whether you're unwinding with a book or simply enjoying the outdoors in style.

ISHO's collections are available on their website (www.isho.com) and at the ISHO store and experience centres in Baridhara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and Uttara.