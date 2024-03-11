ISHO launches ‘Share the joy of giving’ by gifting free furniture across Dhaka City

Photo: Courtesy

In a groundbreaking initiative to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, ISHO, a leading name in the furniture industry, is set to launch its unprecedented 'Share the Joy of Giving' campaign. This philanthropic endeavor aims to spread warmth, compassion, and the essence of Ramadan by gifting free furniture across Dhaka City.

With a commitment to making a meaningful impact on the community, ISHO envisions a city adorned with the spirit of generosity and unity during this holy month. The company will be distributing high-quality furniture pieces at various locations, turning the act of giving into a city-wide celebration, reads a press release.

As part of the 'Share the Joy of Giving' campaign, ISHO will surprise Dhaka residents by strategically dropping free furniture pieces at key locations throughout the city like Mirpur, Gulshan, Banani, Uttara, Dhanmondi and many other places. The goal is to create moments of joy, foster a sense of community, and emphasize the importance of sharing blessings during Ramadan.

Rayana Hossain, founder and MD of ISHO said, "Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and generosity. With our 'Share the Joy of Giving' campaign, we aim to bring these values to life by gifting furniture to the people of Dhaka. We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy of a warm and welcoming home, especially during this sacred month."

