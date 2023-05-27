ISHO launches 'Plat-forms' on 4th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

ISHO launches 'Plat-forms' on 4th anniversary

Press Release
27 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

On its fourth anniversary, furniture brand ISHO embarked on a new venture of expanding the art and culture sector of Bangladesh. ISHO Plat-forms, a creation of ISHO, is a virtual space set to reinvent the discovery, appreciation, and acquisition of art.

It will serve as a platform for artists, curators, and art enthusiasts seeking visually-appealing and captivating art, reads a press release.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director of ISHO, always aimed to unlock the potential of spaces and reinvent regular life with newfound modernity.

ISHO Plat-forms, another radical venture of Rayana Hossain, aims to connect and cater to vibrant artists, art enthusiasts, and curators.

Overcoming geographical limitations, Plat-forms by ISHO is believed to create opportunities through virtual galleries, exhibitions, a digital marketplace, an interactive hub for idea sharing.

Furniture brand ISHO has created sustainable living solutions over its four-year journey in Bangladesh, adds the release.

Speaking on the new venture, Rayana Hossain said, "We are excited to introduce Plat-forms that encourage the rich cultural history of Bangladesh. ISHO Plat-forms is born out of our passion for art and the belief in its transformative power. Our mission is to democratise the art world, empowering artists to share their unique perspectives and foster a global community that appreciates and supports their creativity."

ISHO, conceptualised in 2017, made an initial appearance in the market as an eCommerce D2C platform. The ambition was to produce furniture that would appeal to new-age consumers who were seeking contemporary, modern, and minimalistic designs that were missing in the local marketplace.

ISHO's innovative approach to design and quality was immediately recognised, and its popularity started to grow.

In 2019, ISHO's first physical store was launched in Baridhara, Dhaka. Later in 2022, ISHO launched its first experience centre in Dhanmondi which was strategically designed to give a consultative experience to the customer to decorate their living spaces that encapsulate the brand's design philosophy and aesthetic.

ISHO aims to bridge the gap between the demands of modern living and the availability of traditional-looking products in the market. ISHO is positioned as one of the top lifestyle brands in Bangladesh within a very short time span. Now, ISHO has multiple stores and experience zone around the country.

Joining hands with international brands like Jaipur Rugs ISHO is simultaneously taking steps toward positive progression and celebrating shared heritage. The designs of the collaboration featured "The Lalbagh Fort", which is a part of the shared Mughal heritage between India and Bangladesh.      

ISHO's dedication to sustainability and innovation is visible in its initiatives to cut waste and encourage environmentally friendly behaviours, the press release further says.

One can access ISHO Platform and redefine their living experience to global standards with ISHO's wholesome collection at https://plat-forms.com

Isho / furniture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

10h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

5h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty