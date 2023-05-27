ISHO launches 'Plat-forms' on 4th anniversary

On its fourth anniversary, furniture brand ISHO embarked on a new venture of expanding the art and culture sector of Bangladesh. ISHO Plat-forms, a creation of ISHO, is a virtual space set to reinvent the discovery, appreciation, and acquisition of art.

It will serve as a platform for artists, curators, and art enthusiasts seeking visually-appealing and captivating art, reads a press release.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director of ISHO, always aimed to unlock the potential of spaces and reinvent regular life with newfound modernity.

ISHO Plat-forms, another radical venture of Rayana Hossain, aims to connect and cater to vibrant artists, art enthusiasts, and curators.

Overcoming geographical limitations, Plat-forms by ISHO is believed to create opportunities through virtual galleries, exhibitions, a digital marketplace, an interactive hub for idea sharing.

Furniture brand ISHO has created sustainable living solutions over its four-year journey in Bangladesh, adds the release.

Speaking on the new venture, Rayana Hossain said, "We are excited to introduce Plat-forms that encourage the rich cultural history of Bangladesh. ISHO Plat-forms is born out of our passion for art and the belief in its transformative power. Our mission is to democratise the art world, empowering artists to share their unique perspectives and foster a global community that appreciates and supports their creativity."

ISHO, conceptualised in 2017, made an initial appearance in the market as an eCommerce D2C platform. The ambition was to produce furniture that would appeal to new-age consumers who were seeking contemporary, modern, and minimalistic designs that were missing in the local marketplace.

ISHO's innovative approach to design and quality was immediately recognised, and its popularity started to grow.

In 2019, ISHO's first physical store was launched in Baridhara, Dhaka. Later in 2022, ISHO launched its first experience centre in Dhanmondi which was strategically designed to give a consultative experience to the customer to decorate their living spaces that encapsulate the brand's design philosophy and aesthetic.

ISHO aims to bridge the gap between the demands of modern living and the availability of traditional-looking products in the market. ISHO is positioned as one of the top lifestyle brands in Bangladesh within a very short time span. Now, ISHO has multiple stores and experience zone around the country.

Joining hands with international brands like Jaipur Rugs ISHO is simultaneously taking steps toward positive progression and celebrating shared heritage. The designs of the collaboration featured "The Lalbagh Fort", which is a part of the shared Mughal heritage between India and Bangladesh.

ISHO's dedication to sustainability and innovation is visible in its initiatives to cut waste and encourage environmentally friendly behaviours, the press release further says.

One can access ISHO Platform and redefine their living experience to global standards with ISHO's wholesome collection at https://plat-forms.com