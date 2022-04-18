ISHO Collaborates with Jaipur Rugs to bring their exquisite products to Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ISHO, the precursor of modern home decor in Bangladesh, entered an exclusive partnership with Jaipur Rugs, the global leader of luxurious handcrafted carpets and rugs from India.

As a part of the agreement, ISHO will exclusively sell Jaipur Rugs' eclectic collection of products through their stores and online website.

The beautifully woven collection of Jaipur Rugs is available across 60 destinations worldwide, reads a press release 

To celebrate the partnership and commemorate the shared cultural heritage between India and Bangladesh, the companies held a special exhibition showcasing a limited-edition series of rugs, including one exclusively designed rug featuring the Lalbagh Fort.

The month-long exhibition opened to the general public on the 16th of April 2022 at the ISHO Flagship Store, Baridhara.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs, said, "India and Bangladesh share a cultural history that goes way back in time. Through our collaboration with ISHO, we got an opportunity to express our shared heritage through design and to propagate our rich crafts and traditions to a newer audience. At Jaipur Rugs we like to give our artisans global platforms to take their craft and their stories to the world. It is always a delight to find new partners like ISHO and be able to tell the stories of the unique and simple lives of our artisan and their ancestral know-how through them."

Rayana Hossain, Managing Director, ISHO, said, "This collaboration between ISHO and Jaipur Rugs is symbolic of our shared values and cultural unity. We believe in partnering with like-minded entities that are entrepreneurial, sustainable and innovative and it's this strategy that is propelling ISHO's growth in Bangladesh and across borders to India and the Far East. Through this collaboration, we are proud to demonstrate the commercial, cultural and creative benefits of empowering local artisanship and helping traditional crafts to thrive and find resonance in homes around the world."

