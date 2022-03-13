ISHO celebrates Women’s Day by announcing ‘empowering women mentorship programme’

On the occasion of Women's Day 2022, Bangladeshi furniture brand ISHO recently announced the ongoing "Empowering Women Mentorship Programme" (EMWP), a special internship and recruitment initiative focused towards uplifting the talented women professionals in Bangladesh.

The year-long programme gives the winning candidates the opportunity to work across all areas of the business and contribute to ISHO's growth, in Bangladesh and around the world.

At the end of the programme, they are offered a position in the company with regular mentorship from the CEO, Rayana Hossain, reads a press release.

As a 31-year-old entrepreneur, presiding over a company that has witnessed stupendous sales growth in just 3 years of operations, she has much wisdom to impart personally.

Her experience, both positive and negative, in the world of business has given her insight and impetus to affect change in a meaningful way.

Speaking of the initiative, Rayana Hossain said, "This Women's Day, ISHO launches a female mentorship programme for young, aspiring female entrepreneurs to learn from the ground up, benefit their families, their communities and their country".

She further stated, "I have made a pledge to strive towards 50/50 gender representation. It's important to me as a professional woman, and it's crucial to us achieving our commercial and sustainability goals as a company."

The programme allows Bangladeshi women from a diverse range of backgrounds an opportunity to discover their strengths and passions, while providing ISHO with a steady stream of ambitious, capable, trained female executives that will help the company fulfill its pledge.

Through EWMP, ISHO recruits one candidate per year to shadow Rayana in all her daily professional activities, giving them a unique opportunity to broaden their knowledge and exposure, gain confidence, elevate their capabilities and achieve true standout, the release added.

Bangladesh-based ISHO is a fast-growing furniture company with a grounded set of values to address the needs of their local community.

With a strong female entrepreneur at its helm, it's a huge success story that demonstrates the potential of emerging markets and importance of female empowerment.

Candidates can apply online through ISHO's website from 8 March to 8 April.

Applicants are invited to visit isho.com for more information.

