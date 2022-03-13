ISHO celebrates Women’s Day by announcing ‘empowering women mentorship programme’

Corporates

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:37 pm

Related News

ISHO celebrates Women’s Day by announcing ‘empowering women mentorship programme’

ISHO strives to uplift the community by empowering women and providing opportunities for talented female professionals

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:37 pm
Representative photo. Collected.
Representative photo. Collected.

On the occasion of Women's Day 2022, Bangladeshi furniture brand ISHO recently announced the ongoing "Empowering Women Mentorship Programme" (EMWP), a special internship and recruitment initiative focused towards uplifting the talented women professionals in Bangladesh.

The year-long programme gives the winning candidates the opportunity to work across all areas of the business and contribute to ISHO's growth, in Bangladesh and around the world.

At the end of the programme, they are offered a position in the company with regular mentorship from the CEO, Rayana Hossain, reads a press release. 

As a 31-year-old entrepreneur, presiding over a company that has witnessed stupendous sales growth in just 3 years of operations, she has much wisdom to impart personally.

Her experience, both positive and negative, in the world of business has given her insight and impetus to affect change in a meaningful way.   

Speaking of the initiative, Rayana Hossain said, "This Women's Day, ISHO launches a female mentorship programme for young, aspiring female entrepreneurs to learn from the ground up, benefit their families, their communities and their country".

She further stated, "I have made a pledge to strive towards 50/50 gender representation. It's important to me as a professional woman, and it's crucial to us achieving our commercial and sustainability goals as a company." 

The programme allows Bangladeshi women from a diverse range of backgrounds an opportunity to discover their strengths and passions, while providing ISHO with a steady stream of ambitious, capable, trained female executives that will help the company fulfill its pledge.

Through EWMP, ISHO recruits one candidate per year to shadow Rayana in all her daily professional activities, giving them a unique opportunity to broaden their knowledge and exposure, gain confidence, elevate their capabilities and achieve true standout, the release added. 

Bangladesh-based ISHO is a fast-growing furniture company with a grounded set of values to address the needs of their local community.

With a strong female entrepreneur at its helm, it's a huge success story that demonstrates the potential of emerging markets and importance of female empowerment.    

Candidates can apply online through ISHO's website from 8 March to 8 April.

Applicants are invited to visit isho.com for more information. 

On the occasion of Women's Day 2022, Bangladeshi furniture brand ISHO recently announced the ongoing "Empowering Women Mentorship Programme" (EMWP), a special internship and recruitment initiative focused towards uplifting the talented women professionals in Bangladesh.

The year-long programme gives the winning candidates the opportunity to work across all areas of the business and contribute to ISHO's growth, in Bangladesh and around the world.

At the end of the programme, they are offered a position in the company with regular mentorship from the CEO, Rayana Hossain, reads a press release. 

As a 31-year-old entrepreneur, presiding over a company that has witnessed stupendous sales growth in just 3 years of operations, she has much wisdom to impart personally.

Her experience, both positive and negative, in the world of business has given her insight and impetus to affect change in a meaningful way.   

Speaking of the initiative, Rayana Hossain said, "This Women's Day, ISHO launches a female mentorship programme for young, aspiring female entrepreneurs to learn from the ground up, benefit their families, their communities and their country".

She further stated, "I have made a pledge to strive towards 50/50 gender representation. It's important to me as a professional woman, and it's crucial to us achieving our commercial and sustainability goals as a company." 

The programme allows Bangladeshi women from a diverse range of backgrounds an opportunity to discover their strengths and passions, while providing ISHO with a steady stream of ambitious, capable, trained female executives that will help the company fulfill its pledge.

Through EWMP, ISHO recruits one candidate per year to shadow Rayana in all her daily professional activities, giving them a unique opportunity to broaden their knowledge and exposure, gain confidence, elevate their capabilities and achieve true standout, the release added. 

Bangladesh-based ISHO is a fast-growing furniture company with a grounded set of values to address the needs of their local community.

With a strong female entrepreneur at its helm, it's a huge success story that demonstrates the potential of emerging markets and importance of female empowerment.    

Candidates can apply online through ISHO's website from 8 March to 8 April.

Applicants are invited to visit isho.com for more information. 

Women Empowerment

Isho / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

4h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

20m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings