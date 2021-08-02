ISHO brings special offer to mark Friendship Day

Furniture brand ISHO has launched "Friends and Furniture" campaign on the occasion of friendship day.

ISHO has decided to celebrate this day with their campaign participants by giving them an opportunity to send attractive gifts to their five friends, reads a press release on Monday.

For any purchase made from ISHO's website – www.isho.com between 1st August and 14th August, the company will offer a flat 10% discount on any one-time purchase.

Thereafter, any customer who has brought an item will get a unique discount code that can be passed on to five of their friends. The catch is that the customer will need to give the code to their friends, who have not shopped at ISHO previously, in an attempt to excite and get first-time furniture buyers interested.

As a win-win, the friends who get the discount code will get a 10% discount on their first purchase while the original customer who gives the code out will be able to earn up to BDT 2500 as gift coupons that will be credited into their ISHO account.

Thus, every time a friend who they've given the code to buys from ISHO is when a BDT 500 coupon gets credited to their account.

The validity of the unique code will be for 30 days from the time of receiving it. For more information on ISHO's Friends and Furniture Campaign log into www.isho.com