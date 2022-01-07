ISHO brings harmony to your interiors with trends that reinvigorate spaces

As we take a step into the New Year, it ushers in fresh hope, possibilities, and new memories to look forward to, albeit in a scenario of uncertainty.

Spaces within a home are meant to evoke a certain emotion and give you a sense of belonging. They should be an extension of your personality and values rather than just fulfilling the basic housing requirements. The marriage of functionality and aesthetics is what makes those interiors sing and helps you connect with your immediate surroundings.

In the last one year, the manner in which we engage with our spaces and the amount of time spent indoors has changed considerably. The pre-pandemic period saw us escaping our homes as we were constantly on the go, only to return to our bedrooms to unwind and relax.

We're now utilizing every nook and corner of our homes, as we come up with new ways to create separate spaces for our personal and professional needs. Finer details like the colour of your walls, the placement of your couch or the quality of furnishings in your bedroom- each of these play a vital role in enhancing our mood and mental wellbeing. The focus now lies on a more holistic lifestyle with a well-balanced approach.

Keeping these factors and requirements in mind, ISHO has curated an Interior Trends Report to help you design your own tranquil sanctuary with a hint of luxury.

The Natural & Sustainable Way Forward

2022 is the year of awareness of our actions and being more conscious about concerns that plague the environment. There's a newfound necessity to incorporate the usage of natural and organic materials within the interiors and décor. Large, clunky, synthetic furnishings are now seen as wasteful and are considered passé! Soft textured linens, a neutral palette, glazed ceramic ware, rugs made from natural fibres such as wool are now finding their way into modern homes, to reconnect with nature. Furniture built using reclaimed wood, natural materials such as rattan and accessories with recycled glass are now gaining popularity. Mass-produced textiles are being replaced by vintage hand-woven fabrics that are produced sustainably.

Dark & Moody Hues

While bright and vibrant colours have always been an industry-favourite, people are now opting for darker and full-bodied tones in their bedrooms for a cozier vibe and an element of mystery. Inky blues, dark teals, velvety greys are a bold yet sophisticated choice for those who prefer a shadowy and calm atmosphere. The trick to perfecting this trend is to include bright or neutral accents along with indoor greenery to balance out the dark backdrop. Contrary to popular belief, moody wall colours can actually act as the perfect canvas to highlight the lighter pieces and can beautifully complement the textures of marble, leather, velvet or other natural materials.

Wall Panels

Wall panels and folding screens are gaining resurgence and are also a modern alternative to lend intrigue to your living room. When it comes to wall paneling, a few traditional methods include the usage of beadings and moldings, wooden slats, and board and batten panels. However, this trend is receiving a contemporary upgrade as people are opting to recreate this effect whilst mixing it up with contemporary furniture and accessories.

Luxurious Jewel Tones

As the new year dawns upon us, muted and neutral tones are still in vogue, but people are also looking to experiment with an element of sparkle within their interiors without turning it into a visual catastrophe. Rich jewel tones such as cool sapphires, deep emeralds and sun-kissed amber are regal and timeless in their essence and elevate the grandeur of your space. Quilted settees with brass-toned legs, sconce and pendant lamps in metallic hues or even golden damask motifs placed on a muted backdrop can make the room look striking and sophisticated.

A Cohesive Clash of Colors & Patterns

While the idea of having a uniform and consistent style appeals to many homeowners, there has been a tectonic shift in this trend. With this, one often runs into the risk of ending up with a space that's monotonous and bereft of any visual interest. We're now seeing unconventional color palettes, textural flourishes and eclectic combinations of colors and patterns taking the center stage for a warmer and more lived-in vibe. Printed wallpapers, geometric jacquard rugs, frames of vibrant artwork, ornate vases, and quaint pouffes are adventurous picks to give your space a globally-inspired and well-travelled appeal.

