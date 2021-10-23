ISHO appoints Shakib Al Hasan and Azmeri Haque Badhon as brand ambassadors

23 October, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 09:05 pm

Furniture and lifestyle brand ISHO has appointed cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and actress Azmeri Haque Badhon as its brand ambassadors. 

ISHO made the announcement via a media release issued in this regard on Saturday. 

Shakib, one of the world's most recognisable cricketers, has helped establish the national team as a cricketing powerhouse and Badhon put Bangladesh on the cinematic map when she was feted during the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in "Rehana Maryam Noor."

Founder and managing director of ISHO Rayana Hossain said, "We're delighted that both Shakib and Badhon are on board and believe in our vision and our brand. They both have been trend-setters in their careers."

In this regard, Shakib said, "In such a short time, ISHO has become the number one furniture brand in the country in online sales. This illustrates where they are heading as a company and what makes them unique. I am a huge admirer of ISHO's furniture and designs."

Badhon said: "I'm excited to be associated with ISHO on several levels. Firstly, I like their global and innovative designs that aren't available anywhere else. Secondly, ISHO's founder has not only returned to the country to build this brand but has succeeded in making a name for her in a male-dominated industry."

