ISD Students mark International Mother Language Day with multilingual Ekushey song

20 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International School Dhaka (ISD) has marked International Mother Language Day by celebrating the importance of multiculturalism in Bangladesh.

Paying tributes to language diversity around the world, ISD held a special assembly, where a group of Bangladeshi students sang 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February'. Six international students then sang the song in their respective mother tongues of English, French, Spanish, Dutch, Hindi, and Afrikaans.

Other students recited poems and performed songs and dances to celebrate the diverse culture of ISD's vibrant community and joined teachers and officials to place floral wreaths at the school's Shaheed Minar.

Steve Calland-Scoble, ISD's Director said, "The United Nations estimates that 40% of the global population currently lacks access to education in their native language. This figure exceeds 90% in certain regions."

Ishrat Jahan Shukhi, Head of Bengali Department, said, "Our International Mother Language assembly was a joyous opportunity to celebrate the multitude of languages and cultural expressions within our school community."

"This perfectly demonstrates our commitment to honoring linguistic diversity and fostering an inclusive environment where every voice is valued and respected.", She added.

 

