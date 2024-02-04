ISD students excel at global math prodigies’ gathering ‘Infinity 2024’

Corporates

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:40 pm

ISD students excel at global math prodigies’ gathering ‘Infinity 2024’

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A team from International School Dhaka-ISD won the second position in the QUIZZITCH round of the Inter-School Mathematics championship competition 'Infinity 2024' held in Mumbai, India.

Two teams of high school students of the school participated in the competition. Both of the school's teams made it to the QUIZZITCH round out of 54 finalist teams who won from 540 teams from around the world.

The entire ISD community have joined in celebrating the achievements of the students who hail from grades 10 and 11. The two ISD teams were awarded with a trophy and a silver certificate. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ISD's winning team members in the advanced category were Suvani, Vanisha, and Eshna. From ISD's senior team that included Zaveer Anis Dowla, Niyarah and Sarina. Niyarah received a certificate of merit for her exceptional performance at Infinity 2024.

Infinity, a global gathering of math prodigies, provides a shared learning adventure for all participants under the guidance of their leaders –  Mr. Jalaj and Ms. Rajni, according to organisers. It has been an annual Inter-School Mathematics Competition, since 2014, organised by Aditya Birla World Academy in association with BITS Pilani.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

3h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

4h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

10h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

41m | Videos
Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

1h | Videos
Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

5h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

7h | Videos