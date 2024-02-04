ISD students excel at global math prodigies’ gathering ‘Infinity 2024’

A team from International School Dhaka-ISD won the second position in the QUIZZITCH round of the Inter-School Mathematics championship competition 'Infinity 2024' held in Mumbai, India.

Two teams of high school students of the school participated in the competition. Both of the school's teams made it to the QUIZZITCH round out of 54 finalist teams who won from 540 teams from around the world.

The entire ISD community have joined in celebrating the achievements of the students who hail from grades 10 and 11. The two ISD teams were awarded with a trophy and a silver certificate.

ISD's winning team members in the advanced category were Suvani, Vanisha, and Eshna. From ISD's senior team that included Zaveer Anis Dowla, Niyarah and Sarina. Niyarah received a certificate of merit for her exceptional performance at Infinity 2024.

Infinity, a global gathering of math prodigies, provides a shared learning adventure for all participants under the guidance of their leaders – Mr. Jalaj and Ms. Rajni, according to organisers. It has been an annual Inter-School Mathematics Competition, since 2014, organised by Aditya Birla World Academy in association with BITS Pilani.