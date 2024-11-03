ISD partners with SAJIDA Foundation to tackle malnutrition

To improve the situation of malnutrition nationwide, International School Dhaka (ISD) has recently collaborated with SAJIDA Foundation to take a pioneering initiative to create a vertical garden and provide vegetable plants to underprivileged families.

The school has developed a garden within its campus to grow nutritious vegetables and donate them to families across Bangladesh.

This initiative was launched during the Service Saturday event. Afwaza Rahman Dristy, Senior Coordinator of the Urban Poverty Alleviation Programme at SAJIDA Foundation, provided hands-on plant care guidance and emphasised sustainable practices' long-term benefits. ISD students and staff planted multiple nutritional vegetables like spinach, mustard greens, tomatoes, eggplants, and chillis in their vertical garden.

The primary mission of the initiative is to combat malnutrition and raise awareness about climate change, especially in vulnerable areas. At the initial stage, ISD students donated vegetable plants to 30 families in the Malibagh Slum supported by SAJIDA Foundation's SUDIN program. In the coming months, ISD and SAJIDA Foundation plan to donate those nutritional plants to 100 families, and in the coming year, they will contribute to more than 250 families across Bangladesh.

On this occasion, Charles Gumba, Head of Science, CAS Coordinator, ISD, commented, "Our students have exemplified a strong understanding of the problem with malnutrition in Bangladesh and the understanding of economic and nutritional realities of the nation. The initiative of the vertical garden went beyond practical gardening skills and created a unique opportunity for the entire ISD community to make a significant positive impact across the nation."

Farhin Ahmed Twinkle, Coordinator, Partnerships and Fundraising, SAJIDA Foundation, added, "As per icddr,b, around 35 per cent of the population tackles food insecurity, and the severe acute malnutrition affects nearly 600,000 children. All of us must work towards strengthening the nation's infrastructure to support human development. Nutrition is linked to the country's growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and tackling the issue will positively impact the overall stability of the economy. Hence, we feel proud to partner with ISD in such a unique and meaningful initiative."