ISD celebrates graduation of class 2024

International School Dhaka (ISD) has celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in a grand ceremony held on May 30, at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

ISD's graduating class comprised 20 students and the audience heard from Marcelle Karina Lamarche Valenzuela, from the Dominican Republic, who delivered the valedictorian speech. Marcelle will attend Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) to study for a degree in Social Work.

All graduating students have received offers from international universities, including the USA, UK, Ireland, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, and Spain.

Steve Calland-Scoble, Director at ISD, said, "Our diverse group of learners have used their talents and followed their passions to secure places at top colleges around the world. Their experience at ISD has clearly borne success and reinforces our strength as a school that prepares students for academic success and global citizenship. It is with great pleasure we celebrate the class of 2024 and welcome them to our global network of over 1,000 alumni, in our 25th anniversary year."

Valedictorian speaker, Marcelle, said, "I'm really excited for the next few years in HKBU. I chose to major in Social Work because I've always wanted to help ease the load on the shoulders of the people around me. Be it emotional distress or social inequalities, social workers are at the disposition of everyone; I think that is beautiful. I've worked hard to get good grades and get into a good university with financial aid, which resulted in me being the Valedictorian of ISD's class of 2024."