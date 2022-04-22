ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association organizes Iftar Mahfil

Corporates

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 03:12 pm

Related News

ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association organizes Iftar Mahfil

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 03:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association (IBAA), a platform that unites all the graduates of ISCEA, Bangladesh arranged an Iftar Mahfil on 21 April at the capital's Hotel Tropical Daisy.

This meet and greet was arranged as part of IBAA's continuous initiative to bring all supply chain leaders graduated from ISCEA Bangladesh under one umbrella, reads a press release.

Among many distinguished guests - Chief Advisor to IBAA and Regional CEO of ISCEA Bangladesh Ejazur Rahman, President of IBAA and Chief Operating Office of Color City- DBL Group Md Shakhawat Hossain, Vice President of IBAA and Country Production and Supply Head of Syngenta Habibur Rahman, Senior Alumni of IBAA and Chief Operating Officer of Sen En Footwear Technology Ltd Jamil Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury were present at the occasion.

In total 150 supply chain practitioners from a significant number of local and multinational companies attended the Iftar Mahfil.

Short discussion sessions were arranged before and after the Mahfil to share different views of current supply chain issues and practices, reads the statement.

The occasion turned out to be a festive gathering as it's been the first of its type since the outbreak of pandemic.

The program was concluded with the promise of ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association's (IBAA) to continue its effort to make the supply chain best practices available to its alumni.

ISCEA / Iftar / Alumni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

5h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

5h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

6h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

19h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

21h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

22h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service