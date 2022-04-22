ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association organizes Iftar Mahfil

"ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association (IBAA), a platform that unites all the graduates of ISCEA, Bangladesh arranged an Iftar Mahfil on 21 April at the capital's Hotel Tropical Daisy.

This meet and greet was arranged as part of IBAA's continuous initiative to bring all supply chain leaders graduated from ISCEA Bangladesh under one umbrella, reads a press release.

Among many distinguished guests - Chief Advisor to IBAA and Regional CEO of ISCEA Bangladesh Ejazur Rahman, President of IBAA and Chief Operating Office of Color City- DBL Group Md Shakhawat Hossain, Vice President of IBAA and Country Production and Supply Head of Syngenta Habibur Rahman, Senior Alumni of IBAA and Chief Operating Officer of Sen En Footwear Technology Ltd Jamil Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury were present at the occasion.

In total 150 supply chain practitioners from a significant number of local and multinational companies attended the Iftar Mahfil.

Short discussion sessions were arranged before and after the Mahfil to share different views of current supply chain issues and practices, reads the statement.

The occasion turned out to be a festive gathering as it's been the first of its type since the outbreak of pandemic.

The program was concluded with the promise of ISCEA Bangladesh Alumni Association's (IBAA) to continue its effort to make the supply chain best practices available to its alumni.