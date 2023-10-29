Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as managing director of National Finance Limited

29 October, 2023, 07:40 pm
Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as managing director of National Finance Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Irteza Ahmed Khan has recently been appointed as the Managing Director of National Finance Limited (NFL).

Irteza is a seasoned professional who brings more than 25 years of an enriching career in business leadership and executive experience. He has the unique experience and expertise to transform two consecutive new company in Bangladesh into fully functional performing Financial Institutions. These are Meridian Finance & Investment Limited and Strategic Finance & Investments Limited respectively where he worked successfully as the MD & CEO. 

Before that he worked as the General Manager and Head of Consumer Division in IDLC Finance Limited for close to a decade in different roles with excellent track records. Irteza started his career in NBFI fraternity with DBH PLC where he was lastly the Head of Motijheel Branch. He also worked in Acnabin & Company, Chartered Accountants- an affiliated member firm of Arthur Andersen.

He obtained EMBA from North South University and Chartered Accountancy Intermediate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

NFL is incredibly excited about the future under Mr. Irteza's guidance, and look forward to achieving new heights together.

