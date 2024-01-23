IRRI director visits BRRI

International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Regional Director for Asia Dr. Jongsoo Shin visited Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Headquarters on 23 January 2024 in Gazipur.

BRRI Director General Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir offered a cordial welcome to Dr. Jongsoo Shin and his accompanies at the institute and briefed about its main features.

He also discussed ways and means to strengthen collaboration between BRRI and IRRI in an opinion exchange meeting held on the occasion.

Head of the Plant Breeding division Dr. Khandakar Md Iftekharuddaula delivered a presentation focusing on the major achievement and progress.

BRRI Director General Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir presided over the opinion exchange meeting organized on the occasion while BRRI Director (Administration & Common Service) Dr. Md. Abdul Latif, IRRI Country representative for Bangladesh Dr. Humnath Bhandari, Executive Assistant Mohammed Shaheen Bhuiya, BRRI CASR Dr. Munnujan Khanam, Heads of the research divisions of the Institute were present.