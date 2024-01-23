IRRI director visits BRRI

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:17 pm

IRRI director visits BRRI

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Regional Director for Asia Dr. Jongsoo Shin visited Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Headquarters on 23 January 2024 in Gazipur.

BRRI Director General Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir offered a cordial welcome to Dr. Jongsoo Shin and his accompanies at the institute and briefed about its main features.

He also discussed ways and means to strengthen collaboration between BRRI and IRRI in an opinion exchange meeting held on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Head of the Plant Breeding division Dr. Khandakar Md Iftekharuddaula delivered a presentation focusing on the major achievement and progress.

BRRI Director General Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir presided over the opinion exchange meeting organized on the occasion while BRRI Director (Administration & Common Service) Dr. Md. Abdul Latif, IRRI Country representative for Bangladesh Dr. Humnath Bhandari, Executive Assistant Mohammed Shaheen Bhuiya, BRRI CASR Dr. Munnujan Khanam, Heads of the research divisions of the Institute were present.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

4h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

9h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

9h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

13m | Videos
Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

1h | Videos
Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

3h | Videos
Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

22h | TBS World