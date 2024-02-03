Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury new DMD of IFIC Bank

Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, chief credit officer (CCO) of IFIC Bank PLC has been promoted as deputy managing director of the bank, reads a press release.

Chowdhury joined IFIC Bank PLC on 25 April 2012. He started his banking career in 1997 with BASIC Bank Limited. He also served HSBC Bangladesh and D¬haka Bank PLC before joining in IFIC Bank.

Prior to his engagement in head office, Chowdhury discharged his responsibility as chief manager of Agrabad branch, a corporate branch of the bank.

At present, in addition to his responsibility as CCO, he is holding the position of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of the bank.

Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury completed his MBA from Chittagong University. He attended various trainings, seminars, workshops both at home and abroad.