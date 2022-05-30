IPDC’s Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards 2022 recognises 7 courageous women

At the sixth edition of IPDC Finance's signature Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards, seven women were recognised for their indomitable spirit and tireless efforts in bringing about positive change in the society by fighting inequality and adversity.

Awards in 5 categories were handed over to the winners at an event held at the capital's Independent University Bangladesh campus, on the 27 May, reads a press release.

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi graced the occasion as the chief guest of the event. He handed over the crests and prize money to the seven winners.

The winners in the five categories– Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero – were selected based on their courage, spirit, and commitment to making a difference.

They were each awarded a total of Tk2 lakh as prize money.

Defying and surviving against all odds of disparity and discrimination, women from all around the country, even the most remote corners, have been working to bring about positive change in the society and help improve lives.

Unfortunately, these indomitable women who have made significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh often remain ignored. Therefore, to recognise, inspire and celebrate these unsung women from the grassroots of Bangladesh, IPDC Finance in association with The Daily Star has been organising the Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards every year since 2017, reads the release.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Tipu Munshi said, "The efforts of IPDC Finance and The Daily Star to highlight the struggles of the resilient women of our society are commendable. The skill, dedication and integrity of women are no less than that of men, but women have to face various social adversities to prove their worth. By overcoming these obstacles, our women leave their mark on society, bringing about positive change. This is why the stories of our strong women should spread to every corner of the country, because I firmly believe that thousands more inspirational stories will be inspired by them."

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said, "Today's event is an attempt to recognise and respect the indomitable women of our country. And, as an editor, it is a great honor and pleasure to be able to tell their story."

Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Mominul Islam said, "The economic and social development of Bangladesh has emerged in a unique way following 50 years of independence. However, it's undeniable that Bangladesh has had to face many adversities to get to where she is today, which would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of innumerable people. Among them are the women who are the centerpiece of today's event. They have overcome adversity by showing unwavering determination and refusing to accept helplessness while playing unique, indispensable roles in enacting societal change."

He added, "It is a great honor for us to be able to honor these women. Since its inception, IPDC has been working for the welfare of those who are disenfranchised in the country – and especially for the empowerment of women. The Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards is an important part of that effort."