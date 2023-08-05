IPDC signs MoU with Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals

IPDC Priti and Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals have come together for a momentous memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony.

Md Shakawat Hossain, head of Liability, IPDC Finance, and Jannatul Ferdous, senior manager - Operations, Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides on the premises of IPDC head office in Dhaka recently.

This collaboration offers exclusive benefits for IPDC Priti clients (the female clients of the retail products of IPDC) and IPDC employees, reads a press release.

The benefits include up to 20% discount on a diverse range of Bio-Xin skincare and beauty products, 20% discount on Bio-Xin specialised skincare treatments, and 20% discount on Bio-Xin slimming solutions.