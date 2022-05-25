IPDC signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to support CMSEs

IPDC signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday to support Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprises (CMSEs).

The signing ceremony was held for the project 'Refinance Fund for Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP)' at the head office of Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Under this agreement, rural entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, returning migrant workers and unemployed youth will be provided with financial support at a lower interest rate to start or operate CMSEs.

Project Director and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar, and Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited Mominul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser.

General Manager, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank, Md Jaker Hossain; Deputy Project Director of Bangladesh Bank Rojina Mustafi; Principal Financial Sector Specialist of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Dongdong Zheng and Additional Managing Director (AMD) of IPDC Finance Rizwan Dawood Shams were present, among others, at the ceremony.