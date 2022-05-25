IPDC signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to support CMSEs

Corporates

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

IPDC signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to support CMSEs

The agreement is aimed at restoring employment, income and economic activities post Covid-19

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 02:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday to support Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprises (CMSEs).

The signing ceremony was held for the project 'Refinance Fund for Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP)' at the head office of Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Under this agreement, rural entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, returning migrant workers and unemployed youth will be provided with financial support at a lower interest rate to start or operate CMSEs.

Project Director and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar, and Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited Mominul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser.

General Manager, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank, Md Jaker Hossain; Deputy Project Director of Bangladesh Bank Rojina Mustafi; Principal Financial Sector Specialist of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Dongdong Zheng and Additional Managing Director (AMD) of IPDC Finance Rizwan Dawood Shams were present, among others, at the ceremony.             

IPDC / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / cottage, micro, and small-sized enterprises (CMSEs)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

4h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

5h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

2h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

4h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

4h | Videos
When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide