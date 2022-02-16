IPDC ‘Shubodh’ loan service for purchasing books relaunched

IPDC Finance Ltd has restarted country's only loan service for purchasing books, "Shubodh" from Tuesday (15 February).

Initially launched at Ekushey Boi Mela 2020, Shubodh was operated online with Rokomari.com during 2021 Ekushey Boi Mela due to pandemic.

This year once again Shubodh is available at the website of online bookseller Rokomari.com, reads a press release.

Shubodh's tagline "Notun Boi-er Ghran-e, Shubodh Jaguk Pran-e" translates to the belief that books can strengthen our spirits and help us overcome difficulties.

Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Mominul Islam said, "Knowledge lights up the pathways of life. Reading is a necessary habit to earn more knowledge, strengthen the mind and help build strong principles to live by. We earnestly hope that Shubodh will help boost the people's interest in purchasing books as well as the average readership in the country, helping people gain new and fresher perspectives on various subjects that interest them."

With this initiative, IPDC aims to encourage the habit of reading among readers and non-readers alike, despite the weight of any financial burden.

Applicants can apply for Shubodh loan from the tab "IPDC Shubodh" on the homepage of Rokomari website.

Applicants will then be required to submit their own photo, along with a photo of their National ID Card, student ID Card, or any other professional identification.

Accepted applicants will receive an SMS confirmation, after which they will be free to order their desired books using the Shubodh loan.

The loan service is exclusive to Bangladeshi citizens who are 18 years or older. The maximum loan amount is Tk3,000, and can be paid back in three installments without any interest fee.