IPDC receives Intellectual Property Protection Award 2021

IPDC Finance Limited has been awarded the Intellectual Property Protection Award 2021 awarded for its effort of preventing the extinction of folk music and rekindling admiration among the younger generation through its folk-based musical platform called Amader Gaan.

Sabiha Parveen, Chairman, Copyright Board and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cultural Affairs was present as the Chief Guest at the event and Zafar Raja Chowdhury, Registrar of Copyright, Bangladesh Copyright Office presided over the function.

Tareq Islam, Head of Company Strategy, Brand, and Corporate Communication received the award on behalf of IPDC Finance.