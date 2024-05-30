IPDC receives Best Climate Focus Financial Institute Award

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:34 pm

IPDC receives Best Climate Focus Financial Institute Award

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance Limited has been honoured with Best Climate Focus Financial Institute in Bangladesh.

This accolade is a testament to IPDC's significant contributions towards mitigating climate change and promoting green initiatives as well as good governance and social development.

This recognition by the Institute of Energy- University of Dhaka and Greentech Foundation Bangladesh supported by USAID and others highlights IPDC's commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into its business operations and investment strategies.

IPDC Finance has continually demonstrated a strong dedication to environmental sustainability by actively supporting green and sustainable initiatives. IPDC's achievements as top financial institution in the sustainability rating by Bangladesh Bank over past couple of years is recognized through this recognition. Furthermore, this recognition underscores IPDC's role as a leader in fostering a sustainable future for Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

11h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Now | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

3h | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

4h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

5h | Videos