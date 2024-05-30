IPDC receives Best Climate Focus Financial Institute Award

Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance Limited has been honoured with Best Climate Focus Financial Institute in Bangladesh.

This accolade is a testament to IPDC's significant contributions towards mitigating climate change and promoting green initiatives as well as good governance and social development.

This recognition by the Institute of Energy- University of Dhaka and Greentech Foundation Bangladesh supported by USAID and others highlights IPDC's commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into its business operations and investment strategies.

IPDC Finance has continually demonstrated a strong dedication to environmental sustainability by actively supporting green and sustainable initiatives. IPDC's achievements as top financial institution in the sustainability rating by Bangladesh Bank over past couple of years is recognized through this recognition. Furthermore, this recognition underscores IPDC's role as a leader in fostering a sustainable future for Bangladesh.