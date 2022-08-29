IPDC receives appreciation at Annual Banking Conference

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
29 August, 2022

IPDC Finance has been appreciated at the 9th Annual Banking Conference for receiving sustainability recognition from the Bangladesh Bank both in 2020 and 2021. 

Mominul Islam, Managing Director, and CEO of IPDC Finance has received the crest, reads a press release. 

Among others,  BIBM Director General Dr Akhtaruzzaman, Florian Hoellen of German Development Corporation and Director of Sustainable Finance Department at the Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat were present on the occasion.
 

