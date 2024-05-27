IPDC provides funding to Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:14 pm

IPDC provides funding to Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance has provided funding to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

At the cheque handover ceremony, representing the Trust were its Managing Director, Additional Secretary Smriti Karmaker, and Director, Additional Secretary Md. Forhad Siddique.

From IPDC, Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams; Company Secretary and Head of Legal Affairs, and Head of Brand and Corporate Communication Samiul Hashim were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking about the contribution, IPDC Finance's Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams stated, "To ensure the bright leadership of tomorrow, we must all step forward from our respective positions, and in this regard, the importance of education is immense. Through the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, we have the opportunity to contribute to removing financial barriers for meritorious students to continue their institutional education smoothly. For this, we are proud and grateful."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

13h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

10h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

23m | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

48m | Videos
Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

3h | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

5h | Videos