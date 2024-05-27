IPDC provides funding to Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust

IPDC Finance has provided funding to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

At the cheque handover ceremony, representing the Trust were its Managing Director, Additional Secretary Smriti Karmaker, and Director, Additional Secretary Md. Forhad Siddique.

From IPDC, Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams; Company Secretary and Head of Legal Affairs, and Head of Brand and Corporate Communication Samiul Hashim were present.

Speaking about the contribution, IPDC Finance's Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams stated, "To ensure the bright leadership of tomorrow, we must all step forward from our respective positions, and in this regard, the importance of education is immense. Through the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, we have the opportunity to contribute to removing financial barriers for meritorious students to continue their institutional education smoothly. For this, we are proud and grateful."