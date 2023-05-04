IPDC provides funding to PM’s Education Assistance Trust

04 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam hands over a cheque as a donation for the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust to Kazi Delwar Hossain, director of the trust. 
IPDC Finance Limited has provided funding to the Prime Minister's (PM) Education Assistance Trust to support education for disadvantaged students in Bangladesh. 

The trust, established by PM Sheikh Hasina, provides financial assistance to the underserved in the form of scholarships and stipends to students, based on merit.

IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam handed over the cheque for the donation to Kazi Delwar Hossain, the director of the trust and joint secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, in the presence of IPDC Finance Limited's Company Secretary and Head of Legal Samiul Hashim, and Tareq Islam, the head of the Brand and Corporate Communications, and Amira Amin, assistant manager.

Speaking about the donation, Mominul Islam said, "We are honoured and proud to support the trust in its efforts to promote education and support the academic pursuits of underprivileged students in our country." 

He added, "IPDC is playing a crucial role in the overall development of the country with great dedication. There is no alternative to investment in the education sector for building a smart Bangladesh. IPDC is doing extensive work towards the development of the country's youth and the underprivileged."

This donation is a part of IPDC's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community development. Furthermore, IPDC Finance is actively involved in various other community initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and women empowerment.

