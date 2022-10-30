IPDC Priti arranges workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer prevention

Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Priti, a specialised product platform of IPDC Finance for women, is observing breast cancer awareness month this October with monthlong activities.

Under this initiative by IPDC Priti, a workshop on breast cancer prevention awareness was arranged recently at the Head Office of IPDC in association with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center, reads a press release.

The event was attended by Savrina Arifin, head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; Mahzabin Ferdous, general secretary and trustee (BANCAT); Amitavo Bhattacharyya, head of Business Development, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center; Dr Ali Nafisa, Department of Surgery, Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Speciality Centre; Farah Diba, senior dietician, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Speciality Centre; Papiya Sultana, head of Priti, IPDC Finance and the customers, stakeholders and the female employees of IPDC.

Dr Ali Nafisa discussed the symptoms and prevention measures of Breast Cancer and dietician Farah Diba suggested food habits to prevent this disease. A free breast cancer screening booth was also set up for the participants.