IPDC Finance is going to participate in the "16th Dhaka Motor Show 2023" with an "auto loan" stall.

The event will take place from 16-18th March 2023, at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), Purbachal, Dhaka, reads a press release.

The IPDC auto loan stall can be found in Hall A, stall A-39 of the motor show.

Car enthusiasts will be able to learn about the auto loan facilities of IPDC from this stall in detail.