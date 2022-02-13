IPDC launches Valentine’s Day deposit campaign

IPDC has launched a special campaign for Valentine's Day where anyone who deposits Tk14 lakhs will be offered a couple buffet dinner or one night complimentary stay at a premium five-star hotel.

The offer can be availed by anyone and will be valid from 14 February till 31 March, reads a press release.

The minimum tenure for the deposit must be 12 months.

Mominul Islam, managing director of IPDC Finance said, "IPDC has always prioritised ensuring the best customer service and making our customers feel valued. In accordance with that belief, we have come up with this campaign to be a part of our customer and their loved one's special day and celebrate it in a wonderful way."