IPDC launches exclusive Eid auto loan offer for BMW vehicles

IPDC Finance Ltd has recently partnered up with BMW – Executive Motors Limited to launch a special auto loan offer this Eid.

Under this campaign, customers of IPDC who will take auto loan for BMW vehicles will enjoy up to 85% loan coverage with a six-year EMI facility, reads a press release.

Together with an additional 25% discount on the loan processing fee, this will bring a good deal for future BMW owners.

The BMW auto loan offer campaign will continue until 31 May.