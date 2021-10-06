IPDC hosts third edition of ‘Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona’

On the occasion of World Teacher's Day, IPDC Finance Limited has organised the "Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona" 2021. This was the third edition of the programme, a continuation of the 2019 and 2020 editions.

The programme was held at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, where silver-screen actor Ferdous Ahmed graced the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release.

Speaking at the event were IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman. Also speaking as special guests were United International University Vice Chancellor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman; North South University Vice Chancellor Professor Atiq Islam; and University of Liberal Arts Vice Chancellor Shamsad Mortaza.

Senior officials from IPDC and Prothom Alo, teachers from various reputed educational institutions in Dhaka and media personnel were also present at the function, the press release added.

Speaking at the event, actor Ferdous Ahmed said, "Teachers are indispensable for the success of any society. If education is the backbone of the nation, then it is the teachers who strengthen that backbone. To move forward as a nation, we must always remember to give teachers their due respect. Many thanks to IPDC and Prothom Alo for organising such an event."

"Thank you to everyone for your presence in today's event. As it is the third edition of the Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona, I believe this is a successful and necessary way to honor the teachers of our nation. Many thanks to IPDC for being our partner in this event," said Matiur Rahman.

Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, said, "I offer my best wishes to all present here, and especially to the esteemed faculty. In order to establish Bangladesh as a developed country in the global arena, we have to further develop the education sector, of which teachers are at the forefront. It is our responsibility to ensure that our teachers are not neglected or disrespected. All teachers deserve respect, honor and recognition. Let us all work together to ensure respectable lives for our teachers, and thereby build a successful, thriving Bangladesh."